Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Danaher Stock Down 4.0 %

DHR stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

