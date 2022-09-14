Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 60 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $356.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.01.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

