iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

IJR opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

