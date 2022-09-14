Range Financial Group LLC Takes $868,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

