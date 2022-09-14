Range Financial Group LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

