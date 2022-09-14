Capital World Investors Acquires 9,014,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.81% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,346,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $2,347,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

COP opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.



