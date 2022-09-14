Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

