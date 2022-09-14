Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
