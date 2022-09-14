Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $200.98. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.