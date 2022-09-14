Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 9,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

