Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $51.31 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 337.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,761 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 309,129 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

