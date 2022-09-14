EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,116 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

