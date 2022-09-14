Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

