The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,718,649 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 8.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $409,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,149,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,156,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after buying an additional 2,146,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,540,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,012.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 1,225,654 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BKLN stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

