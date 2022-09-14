EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 319 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.27.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

