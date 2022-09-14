Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.22) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.79)-$(0.77) EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Braze

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

