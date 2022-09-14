Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23)-$(0.22) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.79)-$(0.77) EPS.
Braze Stock Performance
Braze stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Braze
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.