The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,369 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.68% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $490,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

