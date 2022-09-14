Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,727,555 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.80% of Cheniere Energy worth $985,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

