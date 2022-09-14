Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 89 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,784,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

