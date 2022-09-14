Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.