Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 2,803 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.