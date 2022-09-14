Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

