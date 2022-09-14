Stack Financial Management Inc Makes New $324,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 85,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,565,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.