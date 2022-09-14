Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

