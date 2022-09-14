Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $420.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.