Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.