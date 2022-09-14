Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 30.1% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $363.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.