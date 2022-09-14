Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,546 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.