Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $286.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.86. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

