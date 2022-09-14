WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,152 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,882,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 88.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

