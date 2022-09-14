AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $2,934,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $4,377,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $20,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.6 %

AbbVie stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.92.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

