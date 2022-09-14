Capital Group International Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,419 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 224,325 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,569,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,876,831,000 after buying an additional 148,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

