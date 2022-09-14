Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.23 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.5% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $409.33 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

