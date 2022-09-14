Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts Sells 637 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 195,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

