Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 19,168 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67.
Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.9 %
Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.