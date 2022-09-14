Capital World Investors Sells 667,975 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667,975 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.76% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,105,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

