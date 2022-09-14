Capital World Investors Has $2.78 Billion Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 6.86% of Motorola Solutions worth $2,779,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

MSI stock opened at $246.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.46.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,831 shares of company stock worth $53,887,298 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.