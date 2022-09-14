Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.21% of AON worth $2,912,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 3.4 %

AON stock opened at $284.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.