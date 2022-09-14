Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,647,377 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.94% of Netflix worth $3,229,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.