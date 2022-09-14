Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.52% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,328,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

