Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 5.48% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $4,155,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $701.39 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

