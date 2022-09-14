Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,458,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,569,245 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.6% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.20% of Broadcom worth $21,068,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

