CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259,520 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.18% of CME Group worth $1,865,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

