Capital Research Global Investors Has $7.27 Billion Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,288,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 836,996 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.43% of Comcast worth $7,270,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.