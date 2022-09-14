Capital International Sarl Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.73. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

