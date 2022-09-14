Capital International Sarl Sells 66,632 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 66,632 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

