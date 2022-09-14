Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,157 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

