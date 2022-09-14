Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,585,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

