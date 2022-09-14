Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 19,052 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.