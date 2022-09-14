Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

