Capital Group International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $73,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.98. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

